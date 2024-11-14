Two children killed in N. Waziristan house blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) At least two children were killed and their parents sustained injuries when the roof of a room collapsed after a blast inside a house in North Waziristan on Thursday morning.

Local police said an apparent explosive material blast caused the roof of a room to cave in in Tabbi village of North Waziristan, killing two children.

The father and mother of the children were also injured in the blast and shifted to hospital.

Police said an investigation into the blast incident has been initiated to sort out why the explosive was stored in the house and how it exploded.