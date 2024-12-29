Open Menu

Two Children Killed In Roof Collapse

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Two children killed in roof collapse

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Two children were killed when roof of a room in their house collapsed here in Mian-Wada area of Tehsil Paharpur on Sunday.

Both the children were buried under debris when the roof of the house collapsed.

The Rescue 1122 teams, after receiving information about the incident, rushed to the site and retrieved bodies of children from debris.

The deceased were identified as 12-year-old Abdul Qadir and 10-year-old Ibrahim.

Related Topics

SITE Rescue 1122 Sunday From

Recent Stories

Jordan condemns incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, ho ..

Jordan condemns incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, holds Israel responsible

8 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minister

8 minutes ago
 Jazirah Aviation Club light plane crashes, killing ..

Jazirah Aviation Club light plane crashes, killing two

23 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over plane crash victim ..

38 minutes ago
 Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival ..

Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival breaks records with over 180 v ..

2 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Is ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israel's burning of Kamal Adwan ..

2 hours ago
Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa ..

Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa International Festival

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Police unveils traffic security plan for 2 ..

Sharjah Police unveils traffic security plan for 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE leads with groundbreaking infrastructure proje ..

UAE leads with groundbreaking infrastructure projects in 2024

4 hours ago
 SHUAA Capital approves launch of MCB tranches

SHUAA Capital approves launch of MCB tranches

4 hours ago
 UAE Government issues Federal Decree-Law on medica ..

UAE Government issues Federal Decree-Law on medical products, pharmacy professio ..

4 hours ago
 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off ..

7th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off January 28

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan