Two children killed in roof collapse

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Two children were killed when roof of a room in their house collapsed here in Mian-Wada area of Tehsil Paharpur on Sunday.

Both the children were buried under debris when the roof of the house collapsed.

The Rescue 1122 teams, after receiving information about the incident, rushed to the site and retrieved bodies of children from debris.

The deceased were identified as 12-year-old Abdul Qadir and 10-year-old Ibrahim.