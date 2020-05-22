UrduPoint.com
Two Children Killed In Roof Collapse Incident

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 07:39 PM

Two children killed in roof collapse incident

Two children were killed and two other injured in a roof collapse incident occurred in Teshsil Salarzai of district Bajaur here on Friday

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Two children were killed and two other injured in a roof collapse incident occurred in Teshsil Salarzai of district Bajaur here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, children were playing in a house when roof a courtyard buckled in entrapping them underneath.

Soon after the incident rescue workers rushed to the site and recovered children from the rubble.

Two of the children succumbed to injuries on the spot while two were shifted to nearby hospital.

