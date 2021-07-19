UrduPoint.com
Two Children Killed In Wall Collapse

Sumaira FH 32 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 08:07 PM

Two children killed in wall collapse

Two children were killed and three injured when the wall of a house fell on them due to rain in Kanda Sirajkhel village of Karak district on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Two children were killed and three injured when the wall of a house fell on them due to rain in Kanda Sirajkhel village of Karak district on Monday.

Those killed have been identified as eight-year-old Emaan and his ten-year-old sister Sundas who took shelter under the cover of wall from torrential rain when a part of wall collapsed on them while the rest of the injured children were yet to be identified.

Local people retrieved injured and dead children from debris and shifted them to tehsil headquarters hospital Takhtnasrati.

