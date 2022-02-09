UrduPoint.com

Two Children Killed In Wall Collapse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2022 | 04:56 PM

Two children killed in wall collapse

Two boys were killed in a wall collapse incident in Lundianwala police limits on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Two boys were killed in a wall collapse incident in Lundianwala police limits on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said the wall of a Havaili in Chak No 655-GB caved in.

As a result, 13-year-old Muazzam Tasadaq and his 7-year-old sister Pari Tasadaq died instantly.

On information, Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and pulled out the bodies from debriswhich were handed over to the family.

Related Topics

Police Died Rescue 1122 Family From

Recent Stories

The United States Has Donated Over 50 Million COVI ..

The United States Has Donated Over 50 Million COVID-19 Vaccines to Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 PM Imran says Zardari is out with his cheque book ..

PM Imran says Zardari is out with his cheque book to buy people

9 minutes ago
 Bajao.pk “NayiAwaaz”, launches biggest Online ..

Bajao.pk “NayiAwaaz”, launches biggest Online Music Competition

15 minutes ago
 District Overseas Committee meeting held

District Overseas Committee meeting held

26 seconds ago
 Sehat cards to introduce new culture of free, equa ..

Sehat cards to introduce new culture of free, equal treatment to all and sundry: ..

8 minutes ago
 Russians begin defence of Olympic hockey crown wit ..

Russians begin defence of Olympic hockey crown with shaky win

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>