Two children killed in wall collapse

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Two boys were killed in a wall collapse incident in Lundianwala police limits on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said the wall of a Havaili in Chak No 655-GB caved in.

As a result, 13-year-old Muazzam Tasadaq and his 7-year-old sister Pari Tasadaq died instantly.

On information, Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and pulled out the bodies from debriswhich were handed over to the family.