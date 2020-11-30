UrduPoint.com
Two Children Killed In Wall Collapse Incident

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 03:15 PM

Two children killed in wall collapse incident

Two children were killed in a wall collapse incident near here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Two children were killed in a wall collapse incident near here on Monday.

According to the police, Ali Haidar,6, and Eman Fatima, 3, were playing in a street when the wall of a house collapsed at Chak 237-GB Khaddian Warriachan.

Resultantly, the both received serious injuries and died before getting medical treatment.

The police handed over the bodies to the families after completing legal procedure.

More Stories From Pakistan

