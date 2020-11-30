Two children killed in wall collapse incident

Two children were killed in a wall collapse incident near here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Two children were killed in a wall collapse incident near here on Monday.

According to the police, Ali Haidar,6, and Eman Fatima, 3, were playing in a street when the wall of a house collapsed at Chak 237-GB Khaddian Warriachan.

Resultantly, the both received serious injuries and died before getting medical treatment.

The police handed over the bodies to the families after completing legal procedure.