UrduPoint.com

Two Children Killed, Nine Others Injured In Roof Collapse Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2022 | 09:29 PM

Two children killed, nine others injured in roof collapse incident

Two children were killed while nine persons including five girls sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident at Main Bazaar Harbanspura, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Two children were killed while nine persons including five girls sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident at Main Bazaar Harbanspura, here on Wednesday.

Police said that the persons were present in the room when its roof caved in. As a result, all the persons were trapped under the debris.

On receiving information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and pulled the injured from the debris and shifted them to Manawan and Ghurki hospitals.

The dead children have been identified as Babar (8) and Sania (12) while the injured included Sadiq (55), Anita (18), Naseem Bibi (50), Farah (25), Alisha (18), Salman (16), Ambar (18), Kanza (10), Finka (12).

Related Topics

Injured Dead Farah Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

WHO 'deeply concerned' by Ukraine healthcare attac ..

WHO 'deeply concerned' by Ukraine healthcare attacks

36 seconds ago
 Russia's king of diplomacy becomes sanctioned pari ..

Russia's king of diplomacy becomes sanctioned pariah

39 seconds ago
 Nigeria to airlift hundreds stranded by Ukraine cr ..

Nigeria to airlift hundreds stranded by Ukraine crisis

41 seconds ago
 Saudi Arabia says cracking down on illegal Captago ..

Saudi Arabia says cracking down on illegal Captagon drug

43 seconds ago
 Sanctioned Russian resigns from board of tourism g ..

Sanctioned Russian resigns from board of tourism giant TUI

24 minutes ago
 EU sanctions 22 Belarus officers over Ukraine inva ..

EU sanctions 22 Belarus officers over Ukraine invasion

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>