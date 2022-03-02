Two children killed, nine others injured in roof collapse incident

Two children were killed while nine persons including five girls sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident at Main Bazaar Harbanspura, here on Wednesday

Police said that the persons were present in the room when its roof caved in. As a result, all the persons were trapped under the debris.

On receiving information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and pulled the injured from the debris and shifted them to Manawan and Ghurki hospitals.

The dead children have been identified as Babar (8) and Sania (12) while the injured included Sadiq (55), Anita (18), Naseem Bibi (50), Farah (25), Alisha (18), Salman (16), Ambar (18), Kanza (10), Finka (12).