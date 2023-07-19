Open Menu

Two Children Killed, One Injured Due To Electric Shocks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2023 | 09:04 PM

Two children killed, one injured due to electric shocks

Two children were killed while another sustained injuries due to electric shocks at Dhubi Mohallah, Charar Village Defence area during rain on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Two children were killed while another sustained injuries due to electric shocks at Dhubi Mohallah, Charar Village Defence area during rain on Wednesday.

Police said that three children namely 8-years-old Zubair,12-years-old Faizan and 10-years-old Zaheer were bathing in heavy rain.

When they reached near electric pole, they received severe electric shocks. As a result, Zubair and Faizan died on the spot while the injured Zaheer was shifted to the General Hospital. The dead bodies of the children were handed over to their families.

