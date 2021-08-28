Two children killed, one injured in accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Two children were killed while another received multiple injuries in an accident in Chak Jhumra police limits on Saturday.

The Rescue 1122 spokesman said a speeding tractor trolley hit two motorcycles near Chak No190 on Jhumra Road.

As a result, Muhammad Sufiyan,7, and Salman Khan, 9, died on the spotwhile 11-year-old Babar Ali was shifted to a local hospital in a critical condition.