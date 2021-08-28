UrduPoint.com

Two Children Killed, One Injured In Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

Two children killed, one injured in accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Two children were killed while another received multiple injuries in an accident in Chak Jhumra police limits on Saturday.

The Rescue 1122 spokesman said a speeding tractor trolley hit two motorcycles near Chak No190 on Jhumra Road.

As a result, Muhammad Sufiyan,7, and Salman Khan, 9, died on the spotwhile 11-year-old Babar Ali was shifted to a local hospital in a critical condition.

Related Topics

Accident Police Salman Khan Road Died Babar Ali Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Kuwait&#039;s PM on ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Kuwait&#039;s PM on sidelines of Baghdad Conferen ..

8 minutes ago
 Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikran to get married n ..

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikran to get married next month

13 minutes ago
 Increased textile exports encouraging sign: Mian Z ..

Increased textile exports encouraging sign: Mian Zahid Hussain

32 minutes ago
 PM approves framework for promotion of school, dom ..

PM approves framework for promotion of school, domestic cricket

47 minutes ago
 Kohli falls as India collapse in third England Tes ..

Kohli falls as India collapse in third England Test

42 minutes ago
 Squash quarterfinals on Sunday

Squash quarterfinals on Sunday

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.