Two children killed, seven injured on road

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Two children were killed and seven others injured in a collision between a rickshaw

and a tractor-trolley near Chowk Azam, Adda Bhagal.

The deceased were identified as 13-year-old Muskan and 12-year-old Abdullah while

the injured were Saima, Fatima, Tayyab, Amna, Zoya, Shehzad, and Mariam.

The family, including women and children, were traveling by the rickshaw.

The tractor-trolley driver fled away while the police had registered a case.