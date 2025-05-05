Two Children Killed, Seven Injured On Road
Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 04:40 PM
LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Two children were killed and seven others injured in a collision between a rickshaw
and a tractor-trolley near Chowk Azam, Adda Bhagal.
The deceased were identified as 13-year-old Muskan and 12-year-old Abdullah while
the injured were Saima, Fatima, Tayyab, Amna, Zoya, Shehzad, and Mariam.
The family, including women and children, were traveling by the rickshaw.
The tractor-trolley driver fled away while the police had registered a case.
