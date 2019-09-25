UrduPoint.com
Two Children Killed, Three Injured In Incidents

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 04:37 PM

Two children died while three others sustained injuries in two incidents on Wednesday

RAJANPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Two children died while three others sustained injuries in two incidents on Wednesday.

According to the police, a speeding car hit a motorcyclist near Umer Kot, killing six-year-old Nazia Bibi on the spot while Ameer Muhammad, Shazia and Tania were injured.

Meanwhile, three-year-old Muhammad Iqbal of Jaampur received burns as boiling milk fell on him who was shifted to a trauma centre DG Khan where he died.

