Two Children Killed, Three Injured In Incidents
Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 04:37 PM
RAJANPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Two children died while three others sustained injuries in two incidents on Wednesday.
According to the police, a speeding car hit a motorcyclist near Umer Kot, killing six-year-old Nazia Bibi on the spot while Ameer Muhammad, Shazia and Tania were injured.
Meanwhile, three-year-old Muhammad Iqbal of Jaampur received burns as boiling milk fell on him who was shifted to a trauma centre DG Khan where he died.