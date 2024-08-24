Two Children Killed, Two Policemen Among 16 People Injured In Blast In Pishin
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Two children were killed and two policemen were among the 16 people injured when an explosive device planted in a motorcycle exploded at a main market, Surkhab Chowk, near the Deputy Commissioner Complex in Pishin City.
The official of the district administration said that a motorcycle bomb was detonated on the traffic policemen.
The district administration had declared an emergency in the hospital to ensure medical assistance for the injured people.
After providing first aid, the injured were shifted to the trauma center in Quetta for further treatment.
The injured were identified as Zar Muhammad, Abdul Ghaffar, Samiullah, Feroza Bibi, Izzatullah, Abdul Nafi, Muhammad Ismail, Rafiullah, Hafeezullah, Abdul Jabbar, and Abdul Qadar.
The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and the Bomb Disposal Squad had reached the incident site to collect evidence for a probe, the official said.
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti had strictly condemned the bomb blast and expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of young children in the explosion in Pishin.
In condolence of his message, he said, "The saboteur elements want to destroy the peace of the province, and the morale of our security agencies cannot be lowered by such cowardly acts."
He said, "With the help of the people and the security forces, the menace of terrorism will be completely eliminated."
Chief Minister Balochistan expressed his sympathy to the bereaved families of the martyred people in the Pishin bomb blast and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured while being ordered to provide the best medical facilities to the injured people in the incident.
The spokesperson for the Balochistan government, Shahid Rind, expressed deep grief over the loss of precious lives in the explosions that took place in Pishin and Nushki districts.
Shahid Rind said, "Subversive and anti-state elements do not deserve any concession, adding that terrorists are targeting innocent people to achieve their nefarious designs."
He also instructed the officials of the health department that the best medical facilities should be provided to the people injured in the Pishin bomb blast.
