Two Children Killed, Woman Injured In Multan Firing
Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2024 | 04:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Two children were killed and a woman sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place in Defense residential area
of Multan, private news channels quoting Rescue and Police sources reported on Thursday.
According to details, a man opened fire and killed his two children in the Defense residential area.
A woman was also injured in the same incident.
The man after committing a crime also injured himself by gunshot.
The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.
The Police also reached the spot and started the investigation.
