Two children killed, woman injured in Multan firing

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Two children were killed and a woman sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place in Defense residential area

of Multan, private news channels quoting Rescue and Police sources reported on Thursday.

According to details, a man opened fire and killed his two children in the Defense residential area.

A woman was also injured in the same incident.

The man after committing a crime also injured himself by gunshot.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

The Police also reached the spot and started the investigation.