Two Children Of Kohistan Buried Under Debris Of Land Sliding

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 08:31 PM

Two children of Kohistan buried under debris of land sliding

Two children on Tuesday buried under the debris of land sliding at village Shahsheel of Kiyal Lower Kohistan when they were playing a nearby hill

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Two children on Tuesday buried under the debris of land sliding at village Shahsheel of Kiyal Lower Kohistan when they were playing a nearby hill.

According to the police sources, the hill caved in and the two children Sajjad and Maryam those were playing at the same place buried under the debris and lost their lives. Locals have recovered their dead bodies and handed over to the bereaved family.

More Stories From Pakistan

