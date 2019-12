Two children on Tuesday received burn injuries when their clothes caught fire while sitting near the fire in village Sahowali

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Two children on Tuesday received burn injuries when their clothes caught fire while sitting near the fire in village Sahowali.

According to Rescue-1122, Naeem (4) and Daim (8) were sitting near the fire to keep themselves warm. Both received burn injures and were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Police have started investigation.