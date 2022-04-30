Two children recovered, handed over to mother on Lahore High Court order

Alipur Sadar Police on Saturday recovered two minor children from their father and handed them over to their mother on the orders of Lahore High Court Multan Bench

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Alipur Sadar Police on Saturday recovered two minor children from their father and handed them over to their mother on the orders of Lahore High Court Multan Bench.

Three-year old Maheen and her brother Abdul Hannan (2) were allegedly taken away by their father Imran some 45 days ago.

Their mother Shazia Bibi had filed a habeas corpus petition with the LHC Multan Bench, which had ordered the police to recover the children.

On the court's order, District Police Officer Tariq Wilayat then ordered the Alipur Police to take action, which then registered a case against the husband and accomplices.

Under supervision of DSP Munawar Gujjar, SHO Jam Sajjad Haidar accompanying a police team conducted a raid and recovered the minor baby girl and her little brother.

Both were handed over to their mother, a police spokesman said.