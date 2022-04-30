UrduPoint.com

Two Children Recovered, Handed Over To Mother On Lahore High Court Order

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2022 | 09:23 PM

Two children recovered, handed over to mother on Lahore High Court order

Alipur Sadar Police on Saturday recovered two minor children from their father and handed them over to their mother on the orders of Lahore High Court Multan Bench

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Alipur Sadar Police on Saturday recovered two minor children from their father and handed them over to their mother on the orders of Lahore High Court Multan Bench.

Three-year old Maheen and her brother Abdul Hannan (2) were allegedly taken away by their father Imran some 45 days ago.

Their mother Shazia Bibi had filed a habeas corpus petition with the LHC Multan Bench, which had ordered the police to recover the children.

On the court's order, District Police Officer Tariq Wilayat then ordered the Alipur Police to take action, which then registered a case against the husband and accomplices.

Under supervision of DSP Munawar Gujjar, SHO Jam Sajjad Haidar accompanying a police team conducted a raid and recovered the minor baby girl and her little brother.

Both were handed over to their mother, a police spokesman said.

Related Topics

Multan Lahore High Court Police Alipur From Court

Recent Stories

Court dismisses Pervaiz Elahi application for case ..

Court dismisses Pervaiz Elahi application for case registration

22 seconds ago
 Eighteen trapped, others missing after China build ..

Eighteen trapped, others missing after China building collapse

24 seconds ago
 Kashmir to observe World Labour Day on May 1st wi ..

Kashmir to observe World Labour Day on May 1st with renewed pledge

25 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court bench refers appeal against Hamz ..

Lahore High Court bench refers appeal against Hamza Shehbaz oath-taking to CJ fo ..

29 seconds ago
 KP govt imposes ban on aerial firing, display of a ..

KP govt imposes ban on aerial firing, display of arm on eve of Eid-ul-Fitr

57 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs action against trade of illeg ..

Commissioner directs action against trade of illegal arms; sought dealers' coope ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.