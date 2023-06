PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :At least two children and two women of a family were burnt in a gas cylinder explosion inside a house in Gulbarg area in Cantonment here Friday.

Rescue 1122 medical team and fire vehicle reached at the spot after receiving the information about the accident and controlled the fire within 35 minutes in a professional manner.

The injured were rushed to the Lady Reading Hospital.