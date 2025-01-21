Two Children, Woman Die As Roof Collapses In Swat
Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2025 | 01:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) At least two children and a woman were killed when roof of their house collapsed in Khwazakhela tehsil of Swat district, police informed on Tuesday.
According to information, the incident occurred in Shalpin, a village in the Khwazakhela tehsil, where the roof of a mud house caved in.
As a result, a woman and two children were buried under the debris and lost their lives.
Police confirmed the incident, while local residents removed the rubble and recovered the bodies, which were later transported to the hospital.
APP/vak
