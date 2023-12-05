Open Menu

Two Children Wounded In Peshawar Blast

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Two children wounded in Peshawar blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) At least two children were reportedly injured in a roadside blast in Warsak Road, Peshawar on Tuesday.

According to the initial police reports it was a 'landmine blast' in which two school children got injured, private news channels reported.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the hospital.

Further investigation was underway by the security forces.

Related Topics

Injured Peshawar Police Road

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2023

59 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospit ..

Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospital

11 hours ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

11 hours ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

11 hours ago
 Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

11 hours ago
Gold hits record high as equities weaken

Gold hits record high as equities weaken

11 hours ago
 Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

11 hours ago
 AC Nellore cracking down on illegal gas agencies, ..

AC Nellore cracking down on illegal gas agencies, Seals 3 outlets, arrests two

11 hours ago
 50% turnout in Venezuela vote on Guyana border: of ..

50% turnout in Venezuela vote on Guyana border: official

11 hours ago
 US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of ..

US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of Yasin Malik

11 hours ago
 Students delegation from Baluchistan calls on Gove ..

Students delegation from Baluchistan calls on Governor Punjab

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan