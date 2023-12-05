Two children wounded in Peshawar blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) At least two children were reportedly injured in a roadside blast in Warsak Road, Peshawar on Tuesday.

According to the initial police reports it was a 'landmine blast' in which two school children got injured, private news channels reported.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the hospital.

Further investigation was underway by the security forces.