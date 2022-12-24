Two Christmas bazaars set up for Christian community

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :The district administration has established two Christmas bazaars in the city for the Christian community on Christmas.

Special discounts on food items, including flour, have been ensured in the bazaars.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Rizwan Nazir visited the Christmas bazaars and inspected the stalls and facilities.

He said that flour was being provided at a historic subsidy. The Christian community will get a special discount on all items including ghee, sugar, and pulses, he added.