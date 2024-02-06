Two Citizen Looted At Gunpoint
Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2024 | 05:46 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Unidentified armed men looted two citizens at gunpoint reported in the jurisdiction of Khangarh police station on Tuesday.
According to police, three unidentified robbers barged into the shop of Muhammad Shahzad, located at Shabaan market and snatched the cash of Rs.
20,000 and mobile phones from the citizens before leaving the area to escape from police. In another incident, Asif was deprived of a motorcycle and mobile phone at gunpoint by armed robbers.
Separate cases have been registered with the concerned police stations. Police have started search and investigations to arrest the culprits.
