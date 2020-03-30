Two citizens deprived of cash, cell phones in Muzaffargarh

Unidentified armed robbers looted cash, mobile phones and other valuables from citizens in separate incidents reported in Tehsil Kot Addu here on Monday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Unidentified armed robbers looted cash, mobile phones and other valuables from citizens in separate incidents reported in Tehsil Kot Addu here on Monday.

According to police sources, Asad residents of city area was going to a medical store when two unidentified armed Motorcyclists intercepted him on the way.

They held him hostage at gun point and snatched cash and mobile phone from him. They also managed to escape safely from the scene.

In another incident, the armed robbers looted cash and mobile phone from Hanif who was returning home from his relative's home.

Police concerned have registered separate cases against the outlaws and started the investigations.