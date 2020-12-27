UrduPoint.com
Two Citizens Deprived Of Cash, Valuables

Sun 27th December 2020 | 09:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Two citizens were deprived of cash, mobile phones and other valuablees at gun point by unidentified armed outlaws in separate cases reported here on Sunday.

According to police sources, Sajjad Hussain resident of Garden Town was present at his general store situated near Nadrabad Phattak in limits of Qutabpur police station when three unidentified armed outlaws entered into the shop. They held hostage the workers and owners of the shop at gun point and looted cash, mobile phones and other valuables from the shop.

The criminals managed to escape by the scene after aerial firing.

In another incident, Syed Jawad Shabir resident of Bahauddin Zakaria Colony was returning home after closing his shop when three unidentified armed Motorcyclists intercepted him in premises of Bahauddin Zakaria police station. They held him hostage at gun point and snatched cash and two mobile phones from him and escaped.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.

