UrduPoint.com

Two Citizens Deprived Of Cash, Valuables

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 04:20 PM

Two citizens deprived of cash, valuables

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Three unidentified armed outlaws snatched cash, motorcycle and mobile phones from two citizens in separate incident reported in the city here on Sunday.

According to police sources, an employee of a Poultry Farm namely Arshad was returning to his work place with cash that he collected from the customers when three unidentified armed robbers intercepted him in premises of Sadar Khanewal police station.

The outlaws held him hostage at gun point and snatched cash Rs 400,000 and mobile phone. The criminals also managed to escape safely from the scene.

In another incident, three armed outlaws snatched motorcycle and mobile phone from Akbar at gun point.

Police have registered the cases and started the investigations into the incidents.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Khanewal Criminals Sunday From Employment

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,803 new COVID-19 cases, 618 recove ..

UAE announces 1,803 new COVID-19 cases, 618 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hour ..

1 hour ago
 EAD holds internal tabletop exercise with relevant ..

EAD holds internal tabletop exercise with relevant sectors and divisions

2 hours ago
 UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Scienc ..

UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science to announce fourth cycle awa ..

2 hours ago
 Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy hosts virtual tra ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy hosts virtual training programme for Mauritania ..

2 hours ago
 India reports 6,987 new COVID cases, 162 deaths

India reports 6,987 new COVID cases, 162 deaths

3 hours ago
 New Dubai Timeshare Portal launched

New Dubai Timeshare Portal launched

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.