Two citizens deprived of cash, valuables

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Three unidentified armed outlaws snatched cash, motorcycle and mobile phones from two citizens in separate incident reported in the city here on Sunday.

According to police sources, an employee of a Poultry Farm namely Arshad was returning to his work place with cash that he collected from the customers when three unidentified armed robbers intercepted him in premises of Sadar Khanewal police station.

The outlaws held him hostage at gun point and snatched cash Rs 400,000 and mobile phone. The criminals also managed to escape safely from the scene.

In another incident, three armed outlaws snatched motorcycle and mobile phone from Akbar at gun point.

Police have registered the cases and started the investigations into the incidents.