Two Citizens Deprived Of Cash, Valuables

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2024 | 05:46 PM

Two citizens deprived of cash, valuables

Unidentified armed robbers looted cash, jewelery, mobile phones and other valuables from two citizens in separate incidents reported in the city on Tuesday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Unidentified armed robbers looted cash, jewelery, mobile phones and other valuables from two citizens in separate incidents reported in the city on Tuesday.

According to police sources, a trader namely Muhammad Ramzan resident of Village 445/EB was returning home after withdrawing cash Rs 800,000 from a private bank when two unidentified armed robbers intercepted him near Village 461/EB.

They held him hostage at gunpoint and snatched cash from him and escaped.

In another incident, the unidentified armed robber s entered into the house of Ramzan resident of village 451/EB. They held the family members hostage at gunpoint and looted cash, jewelery, mobile phones and other valuables from the house.

Separate cases have been registered with the concerned police stations, police sources added.

