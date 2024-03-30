Open Menu

Two Citizens Sustain Injuries After Fire Erupts In Gas Cylinder Shop

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Two citizens sustain injuries after fire erupts in gas cylinder shop

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Two persons sustained injuries after a fire erupted in a gas cylinder shop near Chungi 8, here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, a citizen called Rescue 1122 and reported an incident of fire.

Rescue 1122 team rushed the site and extinguished the fire and cordoned off the area.

Two persons sustained injuries in the mishap.

Rescue 1122 provided treatment to the injured persons. However, one fire truck of Rescue 1122 has been deputed to the site although the cooling process is completed.

