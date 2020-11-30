UrduPoint.com
Two Civil Judges Tested Positive Of Coronavirus In Muzaffargarh

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 04:31 PM

Two civil judges tested positive of coronavirus in muzaffargarh

Two civil judges of Tehsil Courts Jatoi of the district have been tested positive of coronavirus here on Monday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Two civil judges of Tehsil Courts Jatoi of the district have been tested positive of coronavirus here on Monday.

According to a handout issued by President Tehsil Bar Association Jatoi Malik Javed Ahmed Olakh, civil judge Rana Mudasir Hayyat and Muhammad Qaisar have been tested positive.

Courts of both judges have been sealed till December 05.

The president DBA urged all members of the bar to follow coronavirus Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) before entering the Katchery and court rooms. He also asked them to appear before the courts only in urgent matters including stay orders and remands with complete implementation of SoP.

