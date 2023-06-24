Open Menu

Two Civilian Martyred In LoC Firing By Indian Forces

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 24, 2023 | 05:24 PM

Two civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forces

The Inter-Service Public Relation says that the Indian army, in a display of its usual inhumane approach towards innocent Kashmiris,  opened fire on civilians at 11:55 today.

MUZAFARRABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 24th, 2023) Two civilian have embraced shahadat and one has been critically injured in an indiscriminate fire from Indian Army onto a group of shepherds in Sattwal Sector.

According to a statement by the ISPR, Indian Army, in a display of its usual inhumane approach towards innocent Kashmiris, opened fire on civilians at 1155 today.

Shaheeds include Obaid Qayyum son of Muhammad Qayyum (Age 22 years) and Muhammad Qasim S/o Muhammad Din (Age 55 years). Both of them are resident of village Bara Dari Tetrinote, Tehsil Hajira District Poonch.

The statement further said driven by a newfound geo-political patronage, Indian forces have embarked on a plan to take innocent lives to satiate their false narratives and concocted allegations.

It said while a strong protest is being launched with Indian side, Pakistan reserves the right to respond back in manner of its choosing to protect Kashmiri lives in the LOC belt.

Indian side is reminded to respect basic human rights of Kashmiris, particularly, their inalienable right to till their lands.

