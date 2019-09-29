MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) : Sep 29 (APP):Two civilians including a local house-wife and a man embraced shahadat and an other local lady sustained serious injuries as India violated the ceasefire on the Line of Control by resorting to unprovoked shelling on village Palani close to this side of the LoC in Nikayal Sector in Kotli district of Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

"Indian troops resorted to unprovoked shelling targeting the forward village of Palani in Nikayal Sector in Kotli district Sunday afternoon killing two locals including a lady identified as Salamat Bee widow of Said Muhammad Kathana and Zeeshan son of Muhammad Ayub Malik, both residents of the firing-hit Dariyaee Palani village, In charge Police Station Fatehpur Thakiyala, (Nikayal) told APP over telephone when contacted on Sunday night.

Similarly, another woman identified as Razia Bee wife of Waseem, resident of the same Darayaee Palani viallage, sustained serious injuries in the unprovoked shelling by the Indian troops from across the LoC at about 2.30 pm Sunday. The unprovoked firing lasted for about an hour, the police officer said quoting the official reports pouring in from the firing-hit area.

The injured woman was rushed to the Kotli District HQ hospital for Medicare, the police officer said.

APP / AHR.