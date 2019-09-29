UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Civilian Martyred, One Injured In India's Unprovoked Shelling In Nikayal Sector

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 09:10 PM

Two civilian martyred, one injured in India's unprovoked shelling in Nikayal sector

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) : Sep 29 (APP):Two civilians including a local house-wife and a man embraced shahadat and an other local lady sustained serious injuries as India violated the ceasefire on the Line of Control by resorting to unprovoked shelling on village Palani close to this side of the LoC in Nikayal Sector in Kotli district of Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

"Indian troops resorted to unprovoked shelling targeting the forward village of Palani in Nikayal Sector in Kotli district Sunday afternoon killing two locals including a lady identified as Salamat Bee widow of Said Muhammad Kathana and Zeeshan son of Muhammad Ayub Malik, both residents of the firing-hit Dariyaee Palani village, In charge Police Station Fatehpur Thakiyala, (Nikayal) told APP over telephone when contacted on Sunday night.

Similarly, another woman identified as Razia Bee wife of Waseem, resident of the same Darayaee Palani viallage, sustained serious injuries in the unprovoked shelling by the Indian troops from across the LoC at about 2.30 pm Sunday. The unprovoked firing lasted for about an hour, the police officer said quoting the official reports pouring in from the firing-hit area.

The injured woman was rushed to the Kotli District HQ hospital for Medicare, the police officer said.

APP / AHR.

Related Topics

India Injured Firing Police Police Station Wife Fatehpur Jammu Man Same Kotli Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

National Election Committee activates access cards ..

26 minutes ago

Hazza Al Mansoori conducts Osteology aboard ISS

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak to attend Chirac memorial servi ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa Foundation donates school supplies in Qala ..

1 hour ago

Community Development Authority holds workshop on ..

1 hour ago

Financial and Economic Committee reviews 2020 Fede ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.