Two Civilians Embrace Martyrdom Amid Terrorist Killed In Swat IBO

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 12:33 AM

Two civilians embrace martyrdom amid terrorist killed in Swat IBO

The Security Forces on Wednesday conducted intelligence based operation (IBO) in Kanju area of Swat and killed a terrorist of TTP Swat faction and apprehended the other whereas two civilians were martyred in response to the firing of the terrorists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The Security Forces on Wednesday conducted intelligence based operation (IBO) in Kanju area of Swat and killed a terrorist of TTP Swat faction and apprehended the other whereas two civilians were martyred in response to the firing of the terrorists.

The Security Forces conducted the IBO in Kanju area on confirmation of presence of terrorists, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

It added that during exchange of fire terrorist Mukarram was killed while his associate terrorist was apprehended. Due to terrorists' firing two local civilian pedestrians were also martyred.

Both the terrorists of TTP Swat remained involved in terrorists' activities against Security Forces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs), demolition of schools, extortion and targeting killing.

More Stories From Pakistan

