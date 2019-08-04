Two civilians injured as India resorts to unprovoked firing at LoC in Nikayal sectors

(@imziishan)

MIRPUR [AJK] (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Two civilians including a woman was injured asIndia violated the ceasefire on the line of control by resorting to unprovoked firing on various forward villages close to this side of the LoC in Nikayal Sectors in Kotli district of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Saturday night, local Police control room said "Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing targeting the forward villages of Tarkundi and Darooti in Nikayal Sector in Kotli district at about 9.

00 Saturday night injuring a 75 years old local resident Muhammad Sadiq son of Paaris Ali and 18-years old Jawairiya Ishrat resident of Darooti, Incharge officer of Police Control Room Kotli told APP over telephone on Sunday . "No loss of life or property was reported", the police officials said.

Injured were rushed to nearest hospital for medicare, he added.