MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2023) At least two civilians were killed and another one was injured as a result of an Indian forces' attack on the Satwal sector in the disputed Kashmir region, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said.

"The incident, which took place on 24 June 2023, resulted in killing of two civilians and injury to another one," the ministry said in a Saturday statement, adding that "such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, reaffirmed in February 2021."

The Indian charge d' affaires was summoned to the Pakistani foreign ministry on Saturday, according to the statement. Pakistan has voiced strong protest over the incident.

"The Indian side was urged to respect the Ceasefire Understanding, investigate the incident, and maintain peace along the Line of Control," the Pakistani foreign ministry said.

Ties between India and Pakistan have been plagued by territorial disputes and cross-border hostilities in the contested Kashmir region. Pakistan and India have fought several wars over Kashmir since 1947. Tensions hit rock bottom in 2019 after the Indian government stripped the Jammu and Kashmir state of its special status and broke it up into two union territories.

India controls the southern part of the Kashmir region, while Pakistan and China hold its northwestern and northeastern parts, respectively.