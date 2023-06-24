MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) : Jun 24 (APP):At least two local civilians embraced shahadat (martyrdom) and one sustained bullet injuries as a result of unprovoked firing by the Indian army targeting the civilian at Line of Control in Chakan-da-bagh – Satwal sector in Hajeera sub division of Rawalakot district of Azad Jammu.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalakot district Muhammad Sabir Mughal told APP over telephone Saturday afternoon that the Indian troops, without any provocation, opened fire at about 12.15 to 12.30 p.m Saturday targeting residents while they were grazing animals as routine in the area this side of the LoC.

The unprovoked Indian firing resulted in the martyrdom of two local civilians, including one on the sport and the other on way to the hospital besides injuring of one civilian who sustained bullet wounds.

The injured has been shifted to Hajeera Tehsil HQ hospital where his condition is stated to be out of danger, the DC said.

The ill-fated persons who lost their lives in the unprovoked Indian firing were identified as Muhammad Qasim s/o Muhammad Din, (55) resident of Bara Dari Tetrinote, Teh Hajira and Dist Rawalakot Poonch, AJK and Ubaid Qayyum s/o Muhammad Qayyum, (22), R/O Bara Dari Tetrinote, Teh Hajira of Rawalakot Poonch district.

The injured local resident was identified as Muhammad Hameed s/o Najum Din, (52), r/o Sehar Tetrinote, Teh Hajira of Poonch district.