Open Menu

Two Civilians Martyred, One Injured In Unprovoked Indian Firing On LoC In AJK's Rawalakot District

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Two civilians martyred, one injured in unprovoked Indian firing on LoC in AJK's Rawalakot district

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) : Jun 24 (APP):At least two local civilians embraced shahadat (martyrdom) and one sustained bullet injuries as a result of unprovoked firing by the Indian army targeting the civilian at Line of Control in Chakan-da-bagh – Satwal sector in Hajeera sub division of Rawalakot district of Azad Jammu.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalakot district Muhammad Sabir Mughal told APP over telephone Saturday afternoon that the Indian troops, without any provocation, opened fire at about 12.15 to 12.30 p.m Saturday targeting residents while they were grazing animals as routine in the area this side of the LoC.

The unprovoked Indian firing resulted in the martyrdom of two local civilians, including one on the sport and the other on way to the hospital besides injuring of one civilian who sustained bullet wounds.

The injured has been shifted to Hajeera Tehsil HQ hospital where his condition is stated to be out of danger, the DC said.

The ill-fated persons who lost their lives in the unprovoked Indian firing were identified as Muhammad Qasim s/o Muhammad Din, (55) resident of Bara Dari Tetrinote, Teh Hajira and Dist Rawalakot Poonch, AJK and Ubaid Qayyum s/o Muhammad Qayyum, (22), R/O Bara Dari Tetrinote, Teh Hajira of Rawalakot Poonch district.

The injured local resident was identified as Muhammad Hameed s/o Najum Din, (52), r/o Sehar Tetrinote, Teh Hajira of Poonch district.

Related Topics

India Injured Firing Fire Army Jammu Rawalakot Azad Jammu And Kashmir P

Recent Stories

Two civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forc ..

Two civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forces

38 minutes ago
 Accountability Court clears Nawaz Sharif of plot a ..

Accountability Court clears Nawaz Sharif of plot allotment charges

50 minutes ago
 Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin ..

Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves dis ..

1 hour ago
 DEWA successfully concludes Agility Week 2023 for ..

DEWA successfully concludes Agility Week 2023 for 1,000 employees

2 hours ago
 Almeida triumphs in Portuguese TT champs, Ivo Oliv ..

Almeida triumphs in Portuguese TT champs, Ivo Oliveira takes silver in Mogaduro

3 hours ago
 Shurooq inaugurates â€˜The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid ..

Shurooq inaugurates â€˜The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid Bin Ibrahimâ€™ at Heart of Sh ..

3 hours ago
Imad Wasim shares what true enjoyment is in cricke ..

Imad Wasim shares what true enjoyment is in cricket

5 hours ago
 SEHA kicks off two-day Best of ASCO Conference in ..

SEHA kicks off two-day Best of ASCO Conference in Abu Dhabi, showcasing cancer t ..

5 hours ago
 Fawad Chaudharyâ€™s indictment deferred in seditio ..

Fawad Chaudharyâ€™s indictment deferred in sedition case

5 hours ago
 DLD unveils incentive benefits of real estate inve ..

DLD unveils incentive benefits of real estate investment trusts, inviting eligib ..

5 hours ago
 SBP lifts import restrictions to fulfill IMF condi ..

SBP lifts import restrictions to fulfill IMF condition

6 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss ..

PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss political matters

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan