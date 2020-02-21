UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Clerks Among Three Arrested In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 05:12 PM

Two clerks among three arrested in Sargodha

Anti Corruption police arrested three people including two clerks of Irrigation department and colony officer over misuse of power and corruptions charges

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Anti Corruption police arrested three people including two clerks of Irrigation department and colony officer over misuse of power and corruptions charges.

ACE authorities on Friday that complainant Ali Yousaf s/o Muhammad Yousaf of Block 4 Sargodha said in his application to Regional Director ACE Babar Rehman Warriach Clerk irrigation department Muhammad Saeed Bhatti and Head clerk Sana Ullah Khan Colony Office Sargodha along with a private person Nazar Muhammad have taken Rs.

2, 00,000 bribe for approving 99 years lease of state lands 1200 kanal. He further said that they had already taken Rs. 8.5 million for the purpose.

On the direction of regional Director ACE Circle Officer Muhammad Akran along with Civil Judge Hafiz Khalid Mehmood has conducted raid and arrested the said three accused and recovered the bribe amount Rs. 2, 00,000.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Sargodha Circle Million

Recent Stories

UAE leads UNESCO&#039;s global anti-doping efforts

16 minutes ago

Chinese President Xi is expected to visit Pakistan ..

31 minutes ago

MoHAP trains students on advanced course of cardio ..

46 minutes ago

Pakistan has come out crisis, says Prime Minister ..

50 minutes ago

Rupee strengthens against dollar in interbank trad ..

34 seconds ago

RDIF, UAE's Mubadala Fund Give Internet Access to ..

35 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.