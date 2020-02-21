Two clerks among three arrested in Sargodha

Anti Corruption police arrested three people including two clerks of Irrigation department and colony officer over misuse of power and corruptions charges

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Anti Corruption police arrested three people including two clerks of Irrigation department and colony officer over misuse of power and corruptions charges.

ACE authorities on Friday that complainant Ali Yousaf s/o Muhammad Yousaf of Block 4 Sargodha said in his application to Regional Director ACE Babar Rehman Warriach Clerk irrigation department Muhammad Saeed Bhatti and Head clerk Sana Ullah Khan Colony Office Sargodha along with a private person Nazar Muhammad have taken Rs.

2, 00,000 bribe for approving 99 years lease of state lands 1200 kanal. He further said that they had already taken Rs. 8.5 million for the purpose.

On the direction of regional Director ACE Circle Officer Muhammad Akran along with Civil Judge Hafiz Khalid Mehmood has conducted raid and arrested the said three accused and recovered the bribe amount Rs. 2, 00,000.