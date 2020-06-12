Two clerks suspended in Sargodha

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has suspended three registry clerks after irregularities were found in audit report

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has suspended three registry clerks after irregularities were found in audit report.

According to district administration spokesman: the accused officials include: ex-junior clerk Farrukh Ijaz Shah, junior clerks- Muhammad Abbas and Khalid Mehmood.

In the light of audit report, the Deputy Commissioner withdrew powers of registrar from Tehsildar Salman Akram on financial corruption and mismanagement and entrusted to General Assistant Revenue Malik Ijaz and made recommendation to senior member board of revenue to take action against tehsildar Salman Kareem under Peeda act.

In audit report, it was pointed out that Rs 9.4 million have not been recovered from three registry clerks.

The DC said that disciplinary action would be taken against theregistry clerks under PEEDA Act.