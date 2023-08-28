Two Clerks suspended, show-cause notices to five tapedar, Mukhtiarkar

Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Noor Mustafa Leghari suddenly raided the office of Tehsil Hussain Bakush Mari on Monday, the office's junior clerks Muhammad Ali and Muhammad Sajid Khan were suspended on charge of various public complaints and absenteeism from the office

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Noor Mustafa Leghari suddenly raided the office of Tehsil Hussain Bakush Mari on Monday, the office's junior clerks Muhammad Ali and Muhammad Sajid Khan were suspended on charge of various public complaints and absenteeism from the office.

The DC also issued show-cause notices to Mukhtiarkar Hussain Bakush Mari and five Tapidars (Patwaris).

He said that complaints of being absent from the offices during official hours, delays in the work in the office and misuse of authority against the general public will not be tolerated.

APP-SHR