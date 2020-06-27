Two clinics of quacks sealed

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Drug inspectors have sealed two illegal clinics of quacks during a crack down launched here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, the drug inspectors conducted raids at various locations of the district under a special crack down against quacks.

The inspectors sealed Talha clinic and Ejaz Mangan hospital.

The quacks managed to escape from the scene in both raids.

The drug inspectors have sent cases to Punjab Health Care Commission for further action against the quacks.