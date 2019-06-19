UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Clinics Of Quacks Sealed In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 01:26 PM

Two clinics of quacks sealed in Rawalpindi

The District Health Authority(DHA) in its ongoing drive against illegal clinics sealed two quacks during last one week

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :The District Health Authority(DHA) in its ongoing drive against illegal clinics sealed two quacks during last one week.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) Dr Zeeshan Khurram said that on the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan the DHA sealed two clinics including Dr Imran Hassan clinic at Curelink Hospital in Saidpur road area and Emaan clinic at Kurri road in Sadiqabad area.

Dr said that clinic at Curelink hospital was sealed as the doctor was not registered with Pakistan Medical and Dental Council while Emman clinic being a homeopathic clinic, the practitioner was prescribing allopathic medicines to the visitors which was not in line with the Punjab Health Care Commission(PHCC) Act.

He said that after sealing the clinics reports have been sent to PHCC Lahore ,adding strict action was being taken against the quacks who were running their business in the district.

No one would be allowed to play with the lives of the people, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Supreme Court Business Punjab Road Doctor Saidpur Sadiqabad Sion Pakistan Medical And Dental Council

Recent Stories

Services trade deficit contracts over 36.2%

58 seconds ago

Maximum tree plantation to be ensured in Sukkur: M ..

1 minute ago

DC Sukkur urges effective polio awareness drives

1 minute ago

Gilgit Baltistan Govt reshuffles five senior offi ..

1 minute ago

Over 16 injured after strong earthquake hits north ..

12 minutes ago

Russia Invites Lebanon to Take Part in Astana Talk ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.