Two clinics of quacks sealed in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The District Health Authority (DHA) in its ongoing drive against illegal clinics, sealed two quacks during last one week.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) Dr Zeeshan Khurram said that on the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, the DHA sealed two clinics including Zahid Dental Clinic in Dhoke Khaba area and TM Dental Clinic in Sadiqabad area.

He said that clinics were sealed as they were not registered with Pakistan Medical and Dental Council and were operating by technicians instead of certified doctors. He said that after sealing the clinics, reports have been sent to PHCC Lahore, adding strict action was being taken against the quacks who were running their business in the district. No one would be allowed to play with the lives of the people, he added.