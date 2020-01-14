UrduPoint.com
Two Clinics Of Quacks Sealed In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 08:14 PM

The District Health Authority(DHA) in its ongoing drive against illegal clinics Tuesday sealed two clinics of quacks in the Rawalpindi Cantonment area

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Zeeshan Khurram said that on the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, the DHA teams inspected three clinics and four laboratories while two clinics including Rehman Dental Clinic and Hashim Medical center were sealed in Dheri Hassanabad area.

The DHO said that clinics were sealed as they were not registered with Pakistan Medical and Dental Council.

He said that after sealing the clinics reports had been sent to Pakistan Health Care Commission Lahore ,adding strict action was being taken against the quacks who were running their business in the district.

No one would be allowed to play with the lives of the people, he added.

