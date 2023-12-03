Open Menu

Two Clinics Sealed

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Two clinics sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The health authorities claimed on Sunday to have sealed two clinics,

due to malpractices in suburban areas of the city.

A health department team headed by Deputy Drug Controller Faheem

Zia inspected Fatima Gynea Polyclinic, Shahpur and found doctors

absent and a huge stock of illegal steroid injections there.

The clinic has been sealed.

The team also sealed Ahmed Medical Store in Jhawrian over finding

an ample stock of illegal medicines in the store.

Talking to APP, Faheem Zia said that nobody would be allowed to play

with the lives of citizens through selling illegal and prohibited medicines.

Related Topics

Shahpur Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

14 hours ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

14 hours ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Kh ..

14 hours ago
 CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush te ..

CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush terrorists

14 hours ago
Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiat ..

Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiativ ..

14 hours ago
 14th KUST's convocation held

14th KUST's convocation held

15 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

15 hours ago
 Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after ..

Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after appointment

15 hours ago
 Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrat ..

Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrate on Dec 3

15 hours ago
 Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance fr ..

Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance framework for climate response

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan