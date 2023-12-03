Two Clinics Sealed
Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2023 | 02:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The health authorities claimed on Sunday to have sealed two clinics,
due to malpractices in suburban areas of the city.
A health department team headed by Deputy Drug Controller Faheem
Zia inspected Fatima Gynea Polyclinic, Shahpur and found doctors
absent and a huge stock of illegal steroid injections there.
The clinic has been sealed.
The team also sealed Ahmed Medical Store in Jhawrian over finding
an ample stock of illegal medicines in the store.
Talking to APP, Faheem Zia said that nobody would be allowed to play
with the lives of citizens through selling illegal and prohibited medicines.