Two clinics sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The health authorities claimed on Sunday to have sealed two clinics,

due to malpractices in suburban areas of the city.

A health department team headed by Deputy Drug Controller Faheem

Zia inspected Fatima Gynea Polyclinic, Shahpur and found doctors

absent and a huge stock of illegal steroid injections there.

The clinic has been sealed.

The team also sealed Ahmed Medical Store in Jhawrian over finding

an ample stock of illegal medicines in the store.

Talking to APP, Faheem Zia said that nobody would be allowed to play

with the lives of citizens through selling illegal and prohibited medicines.