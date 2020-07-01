Two clinics sealed, notices served to 5 others in Kalabagh

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission (HCC) and the district administration Wednesday jointly raided on private medical clinics in Kalabagh and sealed two clinics while served notices to 5 others on irregularities.

According to the details, Additional AC Revenue Abbottabad Syed Asif Iqbal and Inspector HHC Nusrat Hussain inspected 17 different clinics of Galyat. They have sealed two clinics wherein the absence of MBBS doctor a Lady Health Visitor (LHV) and Homeopathic doctor were prescribing the Allopathic medicines to the patients.

The raiding team served notices to five other clinics for noncompliance of HCC bylaws and coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).