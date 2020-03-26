Two close contacts of Pak first victim of Corona virus recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The doctors in Mardan Medical Complex said on Thursday that two close contacts of late Saadat Khan, Pakistan's first victim of coronavirus, recovered from coronavirus and discharged from hospital.

A senior physician, Dr Javed Iqbal told media that Haji Alamzeb, 62, and Kamal Din Khan, 25, (nephew of late Saadat Khan) were admitted to hospital after they were tested positive for COVID19 on March 18.

Dr Javed said both of them recovered and were in good condition. They were sent home and advised to live in isolation at least for 10 days.