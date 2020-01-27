Two coaches of Sir Sayed Express derail

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two bogies of Rawalpindi bound 35-up Sir Sayed Express derailed at Khanewal Station on Monday evening

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Two bogies of Rawalpindi bound 35-up Sir Sayed Express derailed at Khanewal Station on Monday evening.

The train was entering Khanewal station when its two coaches derailed at 1:30 pm. However, the upcountry rail traffic remained suspended for over four hours.

A crane which was stationed at Khanewal junction was engaged in putting the coaches on the track.

After the re-railment, the train moved to its destination. An official of Pakistan Railways Multan Division confirmed that Sir Sayed bogies were derailed and no loss of life was reported.

He informed that PR staffers cleared the track with the help of a crane.