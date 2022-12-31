Two coalminers suffocated to death in Orakzai

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Two labourers suffocated while another fell unconscious due to lack of oxygen in a coalmine situated in Kareez area of district Orakzai, police said on Saturday.

Station House Officer (SHO), Kareez Police Station Mohammad Shafeeq reached the spot soon after receiving the information about the trapping of three people in HonoSam Coalmine.

Two of them suffocated to death while the third was rushed to hospital.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Alam and Rakhat Gul while the name of the injured was Saeed. The coalminers belonged to district Shangla.