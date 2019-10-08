Two college students drown in Indus river

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Two students have drowned while taking bath in Indus river here on Tuesday.

According to reports, two first year students of Govt. Degree College Qasimabad Shan Ali s/o Muhammad Yousif and Abdul Rasheed s/o Abdul Hameed Kalhoro have drowned in Indus river in the limits of Nasim Nagar Police Station.

Local residents have shifted both the students to Taluka hospital Qasimabad where doctors pronounced both students dead.