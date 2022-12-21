Two college students killed by trailer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Two college students were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a trailer on the main Takhtbhai-Malakand road in Mardan district on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 officials said that two college students identified as Shadab (17) and Talha (18) were crushed to death by a trailer. The bodies were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Takhtbhai.

The police have arrested the trailer driver.