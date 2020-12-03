Two collier die, nine injure in Mach explosion

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :At least two person died and nine others sustained injuries in a coalmine explosion in Mach area of Bolan district on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were working inside the coalmine when blast was occurred in the coalmine.

As a result, two colliers died on the spot while nine other suffered wounds. The bodies and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital for medical aid.

The injured were identified as Shabir Ahmed, Abdul, Shair Ali, Muhammad Arif, Nizam, Ali Muhammad, Shabir Hussain, Syed Hameed and Amir Muhammad.

The identity of body of deceased and the reason of explosion could not be ascertained so far.

Further investigation was underway.