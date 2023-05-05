UrduPoint.com

Two Colliers Trapped As Dakki Coalmine Caves In

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Two colliers trapped as Dakki coalmine caves in

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Two colliers were trapped after the coal mine collapsed in the Dakki area of Balochistan, mines and minerals and labour department sources said on Friday.

"Due to the collapse of the coal mine, two of the three labourers working inside the mine were trapped inside the mine.

" The sources said soon after the incident, the Commander of Frontier Constabulary (FC) 87 Wing Col. Nauman Mahboob Malik was present in the rescue activities along with other FC personnel.

"The rescue team of the Department of Mines has also reached the spot and is engaged in the rescue process." "Among the miners trapped inside the coal mine are Abdul Baqi and Sharaf, residents of Qila Saifullah district.""The third collier has saved his life by running out of the coal mine," The department sources added.

Related Topics

Balochistan Qila Saifullah Labour

Recent Stories

Govt asks SC for more time for dialogue with PTI o ..

Govt asks SC for more time for dialogue with PTI on elections

1 hour ago
 Senate passes Supreme Court Review of Judgments, O ..

Senate passes Supreme Court Review of Judgments, Orders Bill 2023

2 hours ago
 Unification of Armed Forces a turning point in UAE ..

Unification of Armed Forces a turning point in UAE&#039;s journey: UAQ Ruler

2 hours ago
 UAE Armed Forces Unification Day instills values o ..

UAE Armed Forces Unification Day instills values of belonging among Emiratis: RA ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA completes all strategic indicators for includ ..

DEWA completes all strategic indicators for including People of Determination in ..

2 hours ago
 Indian External Affairs welcome Bilawal at SCO sum ..

Indian External Affairs welcome Bilawal at SCO summit in Goa today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.