Two Colonies' Offices Sealed
Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2022 | 08:21 PM
The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed offices of two illegal colonies and demolished constructions, here on Thursday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed offices of two illegal colonies and demolished constructions, here on Thursday.
According to official sources, a team sealed Canal City housing scheme in Chak No. 245-RB, and an additional locality in Chak No. 242-RB.