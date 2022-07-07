Two colonies' offices sealed

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed offices of two illegal colonies and demolished constructions, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed offices of two illegal colonies and demolished constructions, here on Thursday.

According to official sources, a team sealed Canal City housing scheme in Chak No. 245-RB, and an additional locality in Chak No. 242-RB.